SHOCKING! Anushka Sharma’s brand NUSH accuse their Chinese manufacturers of breach of trust

Just a day ago, Anushka Sharma’s new venture NUSH got caught in a plagiarism row when the designs released by the actress’ latest apparel brand were considered to be a copy of outfits that were available on several Chinese e-commerce websites. This resulted in the actress turned designer being accused of copyright infringement. But denying all of it, Mr. Pawan Agarwal, CMD Suditi Industries has stated that this breach of trust from their Chinese manufacturers in a recently released statement on the ongoing controversy.

Mr. Agarwal clarified, “We have just got to know about the discrepancies in some designs of our brand NUSH and we are taking strict action about the same. Our process at Suditi industries was that the entire responsibility of designing and procuring samples was at our end and we have recently realised that some of our procured designs from the Chinese manufacturer were being available elsewhere too. This not only is a serious design and procurement process lapse from our design and procurement team but also a breach of trust by the manufacturing company in china with us. We are taking serious actions, internally and externally, against this breach of faith”.

To further talk about the process of Nush’s designing and procuring, Mr. Pawan Agarwal added, “A limited percentage of the collection was manufactured by our Chinese manufacturer. And we follow either of the two processes with them – 1) We design a sample and get it manufactured by the vendor by giving them our design and sample. 2) We buy the design from the manufacturer exclusively for us and also get it produced by them.”

“As we have realised now, few of the design that we bought from the manufacturer was further produced and sold on a Chinese website. This is a clear breach of business practice implemented by this manufacturer and we are determined to take this up with our business agents. We would also like to mention that some of the designs highlighted just have commonalities with prevalent fashion trends and are not copies as mentioned. So, we along with our partner Ms. Anushka Sharma are also ensuring that these specific designs are not put on floor and will discard this out from our range,” he asserted.

“This we believe is the most necessary step. This is an extreme situation and we have all hand on deck for this. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding towards our endeavour. We would also like to take this opportunity to mention and clarify that our business partner Ms. Anushka Sharma was never part of our designing and procuring process. She was only involved in advising us on the styles that could go on the floor based on her personal style and sensibility for which she had dedicated a lot of her time and effort. We pride ourselves in partnering with someone known for her credibility, honesty and values she brings to the table as part of her imagery and more. We are committed to bringing the best of designs, at the best prices to the Indian consumers,” he concluded in the statement.