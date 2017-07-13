SHOCKING: Anurag Basu didn’t allow Rishi & Ranbir Kapoor to watch Jagga Jasoos?

The negativity around Ranbir Kapoor–Katrina Kaif’s adventure comedy Jagga Jasoos refuses to die down. Just yesterday, it emerged that its release in UAE has been delayed, probably as the post-production work didn’t finish on time. Then came reports on how Disney was all set to sue co-producer Ranbir and director Anurag Basu to the tune of Rs 50 crore for breach of contract. Disney was to take this major decision as music director Pritam Chakraborty hadn’t submitted the tracks on time.

And now speculations have emerged that Anurag has rubbed Ranbir’s father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, the wrong way. If sources are to be believed, Anurag has refused to show the film to anyone and that also includes Ranbir Kapoor, who’s not just an actor but also the co-producer. Besides, Rishi was also refused a screening of his son’s ambitious film. Not known to mince his words, Rishi reportedly blasted Anurag over his over-secretiveness. Yet, it is believed that Anurag remained adamant.

It’s not uncommon to show the film to actors and their friends and families way in advance, sometimes even the first cut of the film, sans any background score and VFX. Last year, Aamir Khan set a new trend as he showed his 2016 blockbuster Dangal almost 2 ½ months in advance to industry colleagues like Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi etc and they all went gaga over the film on Twitter. In such times, when a director reportedly declines to show his film to the co-producer, it is bound to raise eyebrows. It also raises questions if Jagga Jasoos hasn’t turned out to be as per expectations and Anurag is adapting this tactic so as to avoid criticism from Kapoor family as long as he can.

Let’s hope better sense prevails and Anurag agrees to show his grand film with pride to his core team as soon as possible.