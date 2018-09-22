SHOCKING: Anup Jalota’s relationship with Jasleen Matharu nothing but a publicity stunt on Bigg Boss 12?

The scorching chemistry between veteran ghazal-bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu in Bigg Boss 12 has stirred up quite a controversy and raised many conservative eyebrows. The raised eyebrows can rest easy. The entire linkup is nothing but a gimmick to add spice to an otherwise-bland season of Bigg Boss.

A source very close to Jalota who wishes to remain unnamed spills the beans. “Anup can never ever fall in love again. He was completely in love with his wife Medha and when she died of a chronic heart ailment a few years back something within him died with her. To insinuate a relationship with a girl who is 40 years his junior is just a means of generating cheap scandal.”

The source also reveals that the Jalota – Jasleen liaison had been “fixed” before the show began. “It was decided beforehand. We are only surprised that Anupji agreed to something so cheesy,” says the source assuring Jalota’s fans, it will all be over after the singer is out of the Bigg Boss house.

