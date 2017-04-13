SHOCKING: Angry locals stall the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic

We all know Ranbir Kapoor has begun the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. The new pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the film went viral on social media like storm on Wednesday evening. The uncanny resemblance between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt soon became the talk of the town.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting in the suburbs of Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was shooting at Imperial Heights which is Sanjay Dutt’s real residence. We all are aware that one can get away with anything but not the wrath of the Mumbai commutors during peak hours. Angry Pali Hill residents stalled the shooting of the film for a good 40 minutes on Wednesday morning after the crew ended up blocking the road. This ended up in massive traffic jam that commuters were in no mood to brave. After hearing the commotion, Ranbir then went inside Sanjay Dutt’s residence.

When director Rajkumar Hirani heard about the commotion, he came out of Sanjay Dutt’s residence at Imperial Heights to sort the matter. He came to meet the crowd outside the residence and apologized to them for the incovenience caused by his crew. He also requested the residents to grant his team 10 more minutes to wrap up the scene which they were shooting with Ranbir Kapoor. The locals agreed and let them shoot. Rajkumar Hirani, as promised, also got to work as his crew cleaned up the mess created on the road.

Madhu Poplai, secretary of Pali Hill Residents’ Association, said that Ranbir Kapoor was shooting a scene where he was supposed to drive a Ferrari into Sanjay Dutt’s house on Pali Hill. The rest of the shooting was supposed to take place inside the house. The shooting had commenced from 6am and continued for three hours. It was early morning which meant that people had to leave for their work or other tasks. As the crew was shooting in the middle of the road, the traffic had created a lot of problem for the commutors. When the commutors asked them to make way for them and no one bothered, this frayed their nerves.

Madhu Poplai also informed that the road was blocked and the entire unit had littered the road. She added that they had thrown paper plates, cups and other garbage everywhere. She also said that the cast and crew had neither seeked persmission from the locals to shoot nor they were made aware of it. The angry residents then took to the streets to stop the shoot. Some of them had even parked their cars in between to stall it.

One of the film crew members said that all the matter was sorted then and there. Rajkumar Hirani had apologized and after the wrap up, the crew had cleaned up all the mess.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, that is yet to be titled, also stars Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal among others.