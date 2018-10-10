SHOCKING: Amyra Dastur reveals a co-star once pressed himself against her during a song sequence

Tanushree Dutta’s revelation about the sexual harassment she faced in Bollywood has literally kick started the #MeToo movement in Bollywood. With a number of other big names in the industry coming out to talk about their experiences, it is certainly sending shockwaves through the industry. Now, joining the others is Amyra Dastur who claims that she too was sexually harassed on sets of a film.

Talking about the same in a recent interview, Amyra stated that though she has never faced the casting couch but she has faced her fair share of harassment. Detailing one incident, Amyra recounted that once while shooting a song sequence, her co-star in the film pressed himself against her while also telling her how happy he was that she was cast in the film. If that wasn’t all, she further added that though she threw the actor off her and reprimanded him, as well as stopped all conversation with him, it was her who was at the receiving end.

Later, explaining how she was targeted after she reprimanded the actor, Amyra added that while it was her who was the victim, the director of the said film told her to ‘suck it up’ and move on. If that wasn’t enough, the director even went ahead and began shouting at her for anything. However, the final insult in Amyra’s words came when after everything she was made to apologize to the actor who had harassed her.

When quizzed about the names of the said individuals, Amyra Dastur refrained from divulging information stating that they were rather powerful and influential people in the industry.

Also Read : Amyra Dastur joins Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in Made in China