SHOCKING: Amitabh Bachchan slaps notice to AAP leader Kumar Vishwas over copyright infringement case

Amitabh Bachchan has begun a legal battle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas over a copyright infringement case. It all began when Kumar Vishwas had used ‘Need ka Nirmaan Phir Phir’ which is written by Amitabh Bachchan’s father and late poet Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It has been used as a part of Tarpan which is a program in which the Vishwas pays tribute to some of the legendary Hindi poets.

Just a few days ago, Kumar Vishvas shared a video on his Twitter account and tagged Amitabh Bachchan on the same saying, “Mahakavi Harivansh Rai Bachchan defines ‘Phoenix’ in melody ‘Need Ka Nirman’. Listen and share #Tarpan4 @SrBachchan.”

Then, Amitabh Bachchan responded to a fanclub and said that it was a copyright infringement case. He wrote, “this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this.”

According to Kumar Vishwas, he received appreciation from all the Hindi poets’ families. But, Amitabh Bachchan decided to slap a notice. Vishwas reacted saying, “Rcvd appreciation frm all poet’s family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam.”

An associate of AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said a revenue of Rs. 32 was generated from advertisements on YouTube.

