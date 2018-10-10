Shocking! Alok Nath’s wife did NOTHING to support Vinta Nanda post sexual harassment from her husband

After Tanushree Dutta, many women from the media and entertainment industry came forward to call out men from within the industry on the grounds of sexual harassment. After Anurag Kashyap dissolved Phantom Productions in response to serious allegations on his ex-partner Vikas Bahl, writer and director Vinta Nanda named and shamed Alok Nath for brutally raping her more than a decade ago. She addressed media on Tuesday with regard to the same and claimed that Alok Nath should be scared because he cannot get away from what he did to her and also to his lead actress Navneet Nishan while working on a serial, Tara. Post the conference, she spoke to a publication about approaching Alok Nath’s wife for help. But instead of dealing with the situation, the wife dismissed her and told her point blank that she would be able to help her out in this matter. It is especially shocking because forget the men, even women did nothing to address this grave issue.

Alok Nath finally reacted to these allegations and said he neither accepts nor denies the episode of sexual harassment narrated by Vinta Nanda. His counsel then announced that Alok is in shock and needs time to recuperate post which he will address a press conference to present his side in this issue.

Vinta in the press conference credited Tanushree for giving her courage to speak up against Alok Nath after 19 years. She said, “I was motivated by Tanushree, seeing her speaking up I felt that I should also speak. Women, girls and journalists who are speaking up against their predators, I have great admiration for them.”

