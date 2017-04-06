SHOCKING: Alia Bhatt says NO to Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan

It’s not enough to be the country’s most iconic production house. Or Bollywood’s most influential leading man. Even Yash Raj Films is susceptible to casting woes, as its helmer Aditya Chopra has discovered while looking for a leading lady in their new historical magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan.

Every heroine of consequence, and of not much consequence, seems to have turned down the role. The latest is the hugely saleable Alia Bhat. Basking in the glory of her latest blockbuster Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia was personally requested by Aamir Khan to join the Thugs Of Hindostan, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, in their epic journey.

But the hottest heroine of Bollywood had to reluctantly say no. Says a source close to the development, “Alia would love to work with Aamir. Who wouldn’t? But not in a film where the heroine has so little to do. The heroine’s role in Thugs Of Hindostan is underwritten, underdeveloped and undernourished. In fact Hrithik Roshan told Adi Chopra that the girl’s role needs to be worked on. Adi agreed. But the minute Aamir showed interest in the project Hrithik was dropped and the heroine’s role remained the same.”

With Alia Bhatt joining the long list of actresses who have turned down Thugs Of Hindostan (and that includes almost every name from Shraddha Kapoor to Vaani Kapoor) the makers are in frantic pursuit of a heroine, as the shooting approaches.

Says a source, “Everyone knows Aamir ke filmon mein heroine bahot kam kaam karti hai. Lekin kam-se-kam Dangal mein jitna Fatima Sana Shaikh ka role hai utni toh honi chahiye.”