SHOCKING: 5 Foreign artists were asked to leave Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho set

Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi are currently in Jaisalmer shooting for their next film Baadshaho. The film, which is being shot in some of the beautiful locations in Rajasthan, recently faced some problems on the sets.

Apparently, five foreign artists who were part of the shooting were asked to leave the sets of film. The reason was that they were shooting for the film without appropriate permission in Jaisalmer district. However, after the crew members came to know that the foreigners need separate permission to visit the area, they were asked to leave the set.

On Sunday, the film shooting began in Sonu area in Ramgarh police station area with proper persmission from the district administration. Hari Ram, SHO of Ramgarh police station said that upon receiving the information, he along with an IB officer reached the sets of the film. But, the five foreigners had already let the film set before cops reached. Now, the foreign artists will apply for the permission to resume shooting. The police officer also confirmed that no action was taken against the makers because no foreigner was found on the set when they reached.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Baadshaho also stars Ileana D’cruz and Esha Gupta and is slated to release later this year.

