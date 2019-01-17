Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns restaurateur and here’s what her new business is all about

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is no stranger to the hospitality sector having been a co- owner of a popular nightspot in Mumbai until not too long ago. Now, the actor has plunged headlong into the food and beverage business. She has invested in Chronicle, the popular beach club in Goa. Keeping up with Shetty’s love for fitness, it’s not surprising that she has expanded the menu to include healthy offerings too.

While Chronicle has largely been a popular hotspot since its inception in 2013, Shilpa says they have reimagined it as an all- day eatery. “It was more of a night club earlier. But now, we have transitioned it into a day club that opens its doors at 9 am. We are also focusing on the food offerings,” said Mrs. Kundra.

The restaurant’s idyllic location on the beach makes it the perfect setting for yoga sessions, says Shilpa. “We have already successfully launched yoga mornings. It comprises people practicing yoga under the guidance of the available trainers, followed by healthy juices and nutritious breakfast,” revealed the actress.

However, Shilpa is quick to add that the club will also offer the best from the world of music. “We have an exciting line- up of the world’s best DJs coming to perform here. I plan to expand the brand across the country,” she concluded.