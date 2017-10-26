Shilpa Shetty Kundra to fly to Dubai for a special talk on wellness

With many actresses venturing towards promoting fitness and health like Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty, these Bollywood stars not only preach about the same but are also often invited to various institutions to inspire others to follow a healthy lifestyle. Now, reports have it that 90s diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been invited to speak on a similar subject by a renowned corporate organization in Dubai, UAE. The former actress turned wellness-guru will be flying in mid-November for the session.

When contacted Shilpa, she said, “I think focus on health and fitness and overall wellness for that matter, is the need of the hour, especially with the kind of fast-paced lifestyles we lead. Fitness and wellness have always been my passion. But I completely understand how people working in corporate organizations have a lot of stress and no time to really incorporate a major fitness regime into their schedules. I look forward to interacting with the audience and talking to them. From everything I’ve learnt and the small tips that I’ve picked up on the way, I will share how small ways can make a big change.”