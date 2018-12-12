Shilpa Shetty Kundra to attend the Global Gift Gala with Eva Longoria Bastón in Dubai!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all about making a difference in the lives of people. The actress- turned-entrepreneur and philanthropist is all set to attend the Global Gift Gala hosted in Dubai along with Eva Longoria Bastón, Deepak Chopra and Huda Kattan among others. The evening promises to be a glittering fusion of celebrity and philanthropy. Launched by philanthropist Maria Bravo, the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, aims to elevate the wellbeing and lives of children and families.

Returning to Dubai for the sixth time, the black-tie event will be held at Dubai’s Grosvenor House, on December 13. The star-studded affair will feature a gala dinner and auction of both luxury goods and experiences.

Funds raised at this charity event will go towards UAE-based charity Dubai Cares and the Global Gift Foundation, which seeks to help underprivileged children around the world.

A source reports, “Among one of the four Indians in this high-profile event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will attend as a special guest for the high-impact charity gala. Having been a part of several fundraisers, she has been known for her philanthropic work. Apart from donating the earnings from a celebrity game show she was part of, to rebuild an orphanage, Shilpa invested in improving the lives of the underprivileged, with the Shilpa Shetty Foundation that provides shelter and education to orphans. She has also taken several children’s homes under her wing, underwriting the cost of running them.”

The actor, whose nonprofit organization in India has been actively working towards the education of orphans, says, “I am happy to lend my voice to charities that attempt to help underprivileged kids.” Though they share a common friend circle, this is the first Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be meeting the Hollywood actor. “Eva invited me via a common friend, I am looking forward to meeting her. I hope we are able to achieve what the charity has set out to.”

