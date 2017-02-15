Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra’s company fails to pay employee dues

Towards the end of 2016, the nation was reeling under the pressure from the after effects of the demonetization move by the government. In fact quite a few businesses too were hit due to the sudden devaluation of monetary notes. Now a couple of months on when everything is returning to normal, we hear that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s Best Deal TV seems to be in trouble.

Apparently, after Best Deal TV suspended its services two months ago due to the demonetization, employees of the home shopping channel have alleged that their dues are yet to be cleared. This comes after Kundra, who though continues to be on the board, had resigned as being the CEO of Best Deal TV. If that wasn’t all, it was around the same time that the company had imposed a 50% pay cut for November and December, following which almost half the staff resigned as well.

Now under the condition of anonymity, an employee states that though production was stopped on November 1, almost a week before the government’s note ban announcement, the company claims to have arrived at the decision due to demonetisation. Further voicing his grievance he adds, that the employees were paid for half of November but are yet to receive salaries for the remaining month-and-a-half.

However, on the other hand, Hari Trivedi, COO, Best Deal TV, claims that the November and December payments of select workers have been made and that the 50% pay cut had been imposed across the board. Further detailing the technicality of the cut, Trivedi added that employees complaining about receiving only half the amount are wrong and that the company has 90 days to make the full and final settlement.