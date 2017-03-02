Shetty Sisters to attend the Danube wedding

ByFaridoon Shahryar
  • 0
  • 0

Shetty Sisters to attend

The Sana Khan – Adel Sajan wedding confirms its first guest on the list – Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty will dance with the bride and groom as they take their first steps into their new life. The wedding celebrations of a lifetime will be hosted on the international cruise liner Costa Fascinosa amidst the Mediterranean Sea between April 6 to April 9 this year.

Adel Sajan,son of Rizwan Sajan shall tie the knot with former Beauty Queen Sana Khan. The much awaited Danube group wedding is prepping up with the best of everything to make the couple’s day a memorable one. From performances to celebrations and themed parties, this wedding is surely going to be an unforgettable experience for every guest. The chartered cruise hosts a glamorous guest list from Bollywood to attend the four day extravaganza. More big Bollywood names will be announced soon.

