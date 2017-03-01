Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet about ‘one cocained actress’ causes Twitter war

Readers may recall that a few months back, the much talked about Hrithik Roshan – Kangna Ranaut war was at its peak. Around this time, Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman sprung out and went hammer and tongs (on the social media) about his ex-girlfriend Kangna Ranaut’s nefarious activities. While Kangna Ranaut was battling all alone from all the fronts, Shekhar Suman came as a rock solid defense for his son Adhyayan Suman, who had even confessed to have been slapped by Kangna Ranaut.

Just as one thought that the Kangna Ranaut- Adhyayan Suman war will die the same way like that of Hrithik Roshan – Kangna Ranaut, recently, Shekhar Suman took to the social media and posted a cryptic tweet which read as “One cocained actress was carrying the burden of her non existent stardom. She has fallen flat on her face n how. Guess this is poetic justice.”

In no time, the ‘smart and savvy’ Twitterati read between the lines and were quick to assume that Shekhar Suman was referring to actress Kangana Ranaut and the poor response garnered by her latest release Rangoon.

After the news of Shekhar Suman’s cryptic tweet reached far and wide (thanks to the social media), needless to say that he was bombarded with many tweets on the same topic. In his trademark style, Shekhar Suman tried to silence everyone by tweeting “I love the fact that illiterate morons react to my words.I also love the fact that i don’t even luk at their tweets.” Not the one to stop at that, Shekhar Suman unleashed his feelings when he tweeted, “There is a whole bunch of national award winners who are going abegging. Most of them have withered away unknown, unsung!” The beauty of democracy is that Kings become paupers and Queens become beggars. And the man who was written off becomes the Emperor!!!”

While one does wonder as to who was Shekhar Suman referring to when he used the terms like ‘Queens’ and ‘Emperor’, all that we can say is that your guess is as good as ours. What say, Shekhar Suman!

In the meantime, Shekhar Suman’s son joined in the flow of things and tweeted his heart out stating, ‘Dint know truth hurts this much ! Haha!!gosh !!!!!”. Additionally, he also replied to one of his fans stating “no one is targeting any one !! Do you know the amount of times my name has been dragged recently. “Indirectly”by you know who?”

