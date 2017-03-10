Shekhar Suman jumps into the Kangna Ranaut- Karan Johar feud; asks her to shut her mouth

One would think the war of words between Kangna Ranaut and Karan Johar’s would come to end but it is far from over. While both of them have hit back at each other, Shekhar Suman has also jumped in to share his thoughts on the feud between them. Time and again, Shekhar Suman has voiced his hatred for Kangna Ranaut who happens to be ex-girlfriend of his son Adhyayen Suman. Now, the actor had some harsh things to say about Kangna and her fallout with Karan Johar.

Speaking to a portal, Shekhar Suman said that Kangna should just keep her mouth shut and let her work speak for herself. Speaking about her latest film Rangoon’s debacle at the box office, he said that one should come forward and accept the miserable failure with dignity. He said that it is not always okay to shout on the rooftop about the things she has done.

Indirectly targetting Kangna Ranaut’s ‘badass card’ comment, Shekhar Suman also added that he did not like these weeping women and women who cry to everyone claiming that they were victimized, traumatized, agonized and all that. He said that on one hand, she talked about equality and on the other hand someone women saved their cards conveniently. He called out hypocrisy saying that some people became a woman and a man according to your convenience. Taking a dig at Kangna and her comment about being the hero of the film, he said that he was quite irritating to see these blubbering women who get all the support in the world from the internet.

Shekhar Suman further said that this is manufactured and fake feminism and beyond a point it is irritating. Women like Kangna only talked about their achievements and struggles which is bad as everyone in the industry is an achiever.