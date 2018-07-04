Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.07.2018 | 11:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Shatrughan Sinha’s family film to be directed by Umesh Shukla

BySubhash K. Jha

The 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla is always in the quest of something unusual. After doing a film about an atheist’s tryst with Lord Krishna (OMG Oh My God) and a 102-year old father’s troubled relationship with his 70-year old son (102 Not Out), Umesh is all set to direct a film that Shatrughan Sinha will produce.

Shatrughan Sinha’s family film to be directed by Umesh Shukla

The untitled film will star Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha and maybe daughter Sonakshi Sinha. The script has been in the pipeline for some  years now. It seems Shukla has finally cracked it.

Says a source close to the development, “It would not be a typical family film. Yes, Shatruji and his son will play father and son. But in a completely different perspective from the  expected. And Sonakshi may appear in just a guest appearance.”

Also Read: Trust Sonakshi Sinha to brighten up a gloomy day with her brighter than the sun avatar

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Eros International and Firoz Nadiadwala in a…

Shah Rukh Khan hopes he has touched hearts…

Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Hollywood…

Imtiaz Ali may produce his next titled Side…

Aamir Khan to launch the trailer of Kamal…

Aamir Khan joins 60th birthday celebrations…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification