Shatrughan Sinha’s family film to be directed by Umesh Shukla

The 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla is always in the quest of something unusual. After doing a film about an atheist’s tryst with Lord Krishna (OMG Oh My God) and a 102-year old father’s troubled relationship with his 70-year old son (102 Not Out), Umesh is all set to direct a film that Shatrughan Sinha will produce.

The untitled film will star Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha and maybe daughter Sonakshi Sinha. The script has been in the pipeline for some years now. It seems Shukla has finally cracked it.

Says a source close to the development, “It would not be a typical family film. Yes, Shatruji and his son will play father and son. But in a completely different perspective from the expected. And Sonakshi may appear in just a guest appearance.”

Also Read: Trust Sonakshi Sinha to brighten up a gloomy day with her brighter than the sun avatar