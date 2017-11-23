Shatrughan Sinha expresses surprise over silence of major superstars on Padmavati controversy

The upcoming period film Padmavati has emerged as one of the most controversial films in recent times. In January this year, the protests began when members of Sri Rajput Karni Sena assaulted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of the film in Jaipur on the grounds that the film distorted Rajput history. After the trailer was out more than a month back, the protests re-ignited. This time it became louder. Sri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi even threatened that he’ll cut off lead Deepika Padukone’s nose. Members of the ruling BJP government too showed their support to these protests. Moreover, the governments of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab confirmed that they won’t release the film in their respective states.

Despite so much happening, the film industry as a whole has maintained a silence on this issue. There were also reports that some of the celebrities skipped the red carpet walk during the opening ceremony of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in order to avoid commenting on this controversy. Till date, no superstar has come forward to talk about it. Shatrughan Sinha, veteran actor and also senior BJP leader, minced no words in making his displeasure clear over this silence by the film industry on Twitter. He even tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and moreover, even added that actor-turned-I&B Minister Smriti Irani and prime Minister Narendra Modi have also chosen to not speak about this controversy. His full tweet read, “As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary @SrBachchan, most versatile @aamir_khan & most popular @iamsrk have no comments..& how come our I&B Minister or our most popular Hon’ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time!”

Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.