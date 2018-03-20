Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi will receive special tributes at New York Indian Film Festival

Two of the iconic actors of Indian cinema, Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor, passed away within a span of few months. While Shashi Kapoor passed away in December 2017, Sridevi passed away in the month of February 2018. Now, the veteran actors will receive tributes at the New York Indian Film Festival which will unfold from May 7 to May 12.

Shashi Kapoor, who had starred in several Merchant-Ivory films such as The Householder, will be paid tribute via two of his film screenings- Shakespeare Wallah and Heat and Dust. In case of Sridevi, her 2012 superhit film English Vinglish will be screened. She will be honoured at the screening.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on December 4, 2017. The actor, who was unwell for a while, passed away owing to his age. Talking about his personal front, he was married to actress Jennifer Kendal who passed away in 1984. He was survived by three children Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor. Known for his performance in films like Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Namak Halal, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Kalyug among others, Shashi Kapoor received the honour of Padma Bhushan in the year 2011.

The nation lost another gem in Sridevi when she passed away due to accidental drowning on February 24. The late actress’ family, film industry, and nation are mourning the loss of the beloved first female superstar of the Indian film industry. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom. Technically, her last appearance will be in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in December 2018.

