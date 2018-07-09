Bollywood Hungama
Sharman Joshi to get this award-winning play to India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sharman Joshi isn’t seen in Bollywood films that often! But what keeps him super busy are his plays. Well, many would be aware that the 3 Idiots actor is quite fond of theatre and likes to spend a lot of his time doing plays. Now, in a unique move of sorts, Sharman is planning on bringing a Laurence Olivier award winning play, The Play That Goes Wrong to India.

For the same, Sharman Joshi has tied up with a UK firm for the same and the play will also feature him. The West End play, that received applauds for its comic timings, will be a one of a kind plays in the Indian theatre zone. It will feature some never-seen-before acts and stunts including actors jumping off high platforms and even flying in the air. It is being said that this play falls into the genre of action comedy.

Further reports suggest that Sharman Joshi even went on to meet West End plays to seek their permission to get the play to India. These reports claim that they were quite impressed in Sharman and believed that he would do a good job. So they reportedly agreed to take the play to India.

Speaking of The Play That Goes Wrong, it is said to be a play within a play wherein the members are planning to put together a murder mystery but mishaps after mishaps lead to the collapse of the play eventually.

Also ReadPooja Chopra and Sharman Joshi to come together for this rom-com

