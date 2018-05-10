Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.05.2018 | 10:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

SHAMSHERA: Sanjay Dutt to play a BRUTAL khalnaayak to Ranbir Kapoor’s war hero!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Woohoo! It seems like Ranbir KapoorSanjay Dutt association will not die not anytime soon. Yash Raj Films just confirmed that they have roped in Sanju Baba to play the relentless, ruthless villain to Ranbir Kapoor’s war hero in their upcoming film Shamshera. They took to their official Twitter handle to confirm this and wrote, “We’ve got an ultimate casting coup!​  Our upcoming action adventure #Shamshera has a roaring villain against #RanbirKapoor. It’s the one & only #SanjayDutt | @duttsanjay​ | @karanmalhotra21 | @ShamsheraMovie.” We couldn’t have been more thrilled. Bollywood’s favourite bad boy Sanju has immortalised the ultimate villain on screen for years and his burly physique, deadly stare and the overall over powering persona makes him the ultimate Khalnayaak on screen.

SHAMSHERA Sanjay Dutt to play a BRUTAL khalnaayak to Ranbir Kapoor’s war hero!

In addition to this, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the controversial actor in Raju Hirani’s ambitious biopic, Sanju, on the colourful life and times of the star. The first teaser of the movie had everyone in awe. Looking at Ranbir’s mannerisms and form as Sanjay Dutt made us all the more intrigued about the movie and now this! We really can’t keep calm. Wait until you see the first look of Sanjay Dutt as a baddie in Shamshera. The last time he exuded this effect was in Karan Johar’s Agneepath where he played the dreaded Kancha Cheena. Karan had directed Agneepath too. There is no doubt that he brings the best out of Sanjay as a villain.

Speaking about the project directed by Karan Malhotra, Sanjay said that his dad, legendary actor Sunil Dutt, and Yash Chopra were very close friends and now that he doing his first YRF film, it is an extremely emotional moment for him. When he heard about Karan’s idea to pit Ranbir against him, he thought it was just brilliant. He added that he is looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film which is incidentally his second film with Karan after Agneepath.

Also Read: Is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju trailer releasing next week?

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali…

Is the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju trailer…

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor…

SCOOP: Luv Ranjan trying to rope in Ajay…

Soccer fan Arjun Kapoor approached to…

Madhuri Dixit praises cameo of Ranbir Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification