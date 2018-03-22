Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput confesses that she wants to date Sidharth Malhotra

They are considered as the ‘it’ couple of Bollywood. Despite the fact that Mira Rajput is not from the industry, she has become quite popular. And not just amongst the paparazzi but also amongst the friends of her star-husband Shahid Kapoor! Her bold and brazen attitude that was quite visible during Koffee With Karan can be witnessed once again. This time around too it is for a talk show and it is hosted by Neha Dhupia. Yes, we are talking about BFFs with Vogue S2.

While some of their revelations have already made its way to media reports, we bring to you yet another candid confession made by star wife Mira Rajput. The star wife confessed that she had like to DATE Sidharth Malhorta, had she been single. In a segment called Spinning Charades, Neha dared Mira Rajput to name a Bollywood celebrity she had like to date. Obviously, the host was also quick to add that she can name only if Shahid won’t be mad at her.

When she answered Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor too decided to give his reaction. According to him, Mira took his name because of their Delhi connection. He responded, “Oh you (Mira) think that he is from Delhi so…” For the uninitiated, Mira Rajput and Sidharth Malhotra both hail from the Indian capital. Interestingly, the Bollywood actor is reportedly single after he apparently broke up with his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput yet again showcased their candour at BFFs with Vogue S2. The season finale saw the couple in their elements as they spoke about Bollywood, its scoops, with fun banter yet again setting married goals for the new generation.

