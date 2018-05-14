Is the Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu stalled?

It seems that the films being associated with KriArj Entertainment are facing major crisis as of now. After a legal battle, now Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran is being released without any association with Prernaa Arora and her production firm. Followed by that, Kedarnath too has cut ties with the producer. Now reports have it that Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are facing production issues with no updates on further shoot schedule.

Although neither the producers nor the actors have been speaking about it, the fact that Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have taken off for their respective films have fueled up speculations. Not too long ago, media reports surfaced claiming that the unit of Batti Gul Meter Chalu is facing non-payment of dues. Now, it seems that there have been no updates on the film for the past three months.

The release date of Batti Gul Meter Chalu was announced in August. But for the past three months, there has been no word about the film or its progress. Reports even have sources claiming that a schedule that was planned in April has failed to take off. Furthermore, Shraddha Kapoor is not in the country. The actress is in Dubai shooting for the multi-lingual magnum opus Saaho.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has even kicked off his next project, Arjun Reddy. If recent reports are to be believed, the actor has started prep to play the role of the rugged alcoholic in the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster.

Besides the two, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is also said to star Yami Gautam and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha fame. The film has had a major schedule that was held in Uttarakhand in February. As for the release date, it continues to remain August 31 and an official update from the makers is awaited.

Also Read: Batti Gul Meter Chalu co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor enthrall the audience at a wedding