Shahid Kapoor to seek Manoj Kumar’s blessings for Woh Kaun Thi

Now that the producers KriArj Entertainment have decided to remake Raj Khosla’s 1964 supernatural classic Woh Kaun Thi, the casting process has begun in right earnest. One hears that Shahid Kapoor who is already playing the lead in the same producer’s under-production film Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been pencilled in to play the role that Manoj Kumar essayed in the original.

However, before Shahid gives his nod, he will apparently meet the legendary actor Manoj Kumar. A source close to the project reveals, “Shahid feels it is only proper to touch base with the original cast and crew. But not many of the people associated with the original are still alive. Director Raj Khosla and music director Madan Mohan are no longer with us. Sadhana who played the ethereal spirit in white is also no more. That leaves us with Manoj Kumar. Shahid will meet the veteran actor, as this version of Woh Kaun Thi is meant to be a tribute to the original.”

