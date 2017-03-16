Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks on the sets of Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next magnum opus project Padmavati once again came under fire, literally, when the set was burned down by a fringe activist group in Kolhapur. The first attack happened in Jaipur few months ago by Rajput Karni Sena when Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his entire crew and set was vandalized.

Earlier this week, a group of 10-20 people attacked Padmavati set in Kolhapur between 12:30am- 4am. The costumes were burned down with petrol bombs, the animals on the set were harmed, the bodygaurds and bouncers were attacked and the cars parked around the set were damaged. Although the cast of the film were not present on the sets, the entire set has been brutally vandalized.

One of the lead actors from Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor, finally spoke about the unfortunate incident. “I am aware there has been some disruption that happened, I am aware that a certain amount of costumes got burnt, I am aware everybody is safe and nobody got harmed. The shooting has wrapped up and the team is coming back,” said Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor further added that he was not aware of who could the attackers be. Condemning the attack, he added, “What I am not aware of is who has done it. It is unfortunate that something like this has happened for the second time. As soon as there is some more clarity, the production house will respond to it. But no principal actors were there (when the incident happened).”

Company Spokesperson of Bhansali Productions had released an official statement after the attack which read, “The sets of Padmavati set in Kolhapur in Maharashtra region witnessed an unfortunate incident on Wednesday (March 12) 12.30am, when certain miscreants attacked the film’s set and set it on fire in an attempt to damage the property. A complaint has been filed to investigate this matter further, but we are grateful that there has been no loss of life or harm to anybody on the set. While, thankfully the incident occurred after the crew had wrapped the shoot for the day and all the artists, cast and crew were safely away; unfortunately, around 70 – 80% of costumes and jewellery for the movie have been destroyed.”

In the film, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh, ruler of Chittor and husband of Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh as Emperor Alauddin Khilji. The film is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017.