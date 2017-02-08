Shahid Kapoor to join Kangna Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan

The new season of Koffee with Karan has seen a number of pairs who have come together to spill the beans on the coffee couch. The unusual pairs including couples, friends and co-stars have only made this season good.

We had reported earlier that Saif Ali Khan and Kangna Ranaut would be appearing on the show together to promote their upcoming film Rangoon. Now, we have learned that another actor will be joining them on the couch and it’s none other than their Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor. Shahid had earlier appeared on the show with his wife Mira Rajput.

According to an insider, it was because of the insistence of the production house that the Shahid, Kangna and Saif are coming together. A source from the production said that when Shahid made his first TV appearance with his wife Mira, it went on to become one of the most popular episodes from the new season. So, when Saif and Kangna were shooting for the show, the team decided to bring in Shahid, too, and he joined them. The episode was filmed on February 3 and will be aired a week before their film hits the theatres this month.

Many stars have come once again on this show. Arjun Kapoor has already appeared thrice whereas Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be making their second appearance in the upcoming episode.

