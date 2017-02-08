Shahid Kapoor to endorse Relaxo footwear?

Shahid Kapoor, besides being a superstar in his own right, has got everything going his way. While he has some great films like Rangoon lined up for release this year, his family life too is blooming and shining, all thanks to his darling wife Mira and their absolutely adorable daughter Misha Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor, who was always a darling of not just the film makers, but also the FMCG brand managers, continues his dream run this year as well. According to Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Shahid Kapoor is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the footwear major ‘Relaxo’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.