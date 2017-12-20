Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.12.2017 | 9:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Fukrey Returns Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor to begin work on Imtiaz Ali’s next after Batti Gul Meter Chalu

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

begin work on Imtiaz Ali’s next after Batti Gul Meter Chalu

It’s been 10 years and yet, Jab We Met is still fondly remembered. Often, films begin to look and feel dated even after a couple of years but Jab We Met is an exception. The issues and aspects it talked about are still as relatable as it was in 2007. Lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed Imtiaz Ali then worked in many films but not a single flick turned out to be as legendary as Jab We Met.

Around two months ago, there were speculations that Shahid Kapoor is reuniting with Imtiaz Ali on a romcom. As expected, Jab We Met fans prayed that the news is true. And thankfully, Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he is indeed collaborating with Imtiaz once again and the film will go on floors in the second half of 2018. At the ‘Zee Cine Awards’, Shahid Kapoor said, “Me and Imtiaz Ali are going to do something very soon and I am very excited. Imtiaz Ali is a phenomenally talented filmmaker. We made Jab We Met somewhere towards the beginning of our careers and it’s a film that people still talking about. To work with the same man who gave me Aditya Kashyap is going to be amazing. The subject that he has this time is very different. I’ll be working on this film right after Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama was to release on December 1 but was pushed ahead indefinitely due to various controversies. Batti Gul Meter Chalu, meanwhile, goes on floors in January-end or February and is directed by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh. As for Imtiaz Ali, he recently came up with Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and it bombed at the box office.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

"If You're A Good Actor You Shouldn't Have…

"I Have Learned A Lot Working With Vinod…

Manisha Koirala OPENS UP About Her…

“My Entire Species Has Been Assaulted,…

Sachin Tendulkar's Lookalike Reviews Sachin:…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification