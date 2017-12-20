Shahid Kapoor to begin work on Imtiaz Ali’s next after Batti Gul Meter Chalu

It’s been 10 years and yet, Jab We Met is still fondly remembered. Often, films begin to look and feel dated even after a couple of years but Jab We Met is an exception. The issues and aspects it talked about are still as relatable as it was in 2007. Lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed Imtiaz Ali then worked in many films but not a single flick turned out to be as legendary as Jab We Met.

Around two months ago, there were speculations that Shahid Kapoor is reuniting with Imtiaz Ali on a romcom. As expected, Jab We Met fans prayed that the news is true. And thankfully, Shahid Kapoor has revealed that he is indeed collaborating with Imtiaz once again and the film will go on floors in the second half of 2018. At the ‘Zee Cine Awards’, Shahid Kapoor said, “Me and Imtiaz Ali are going to do something very soon and I am very excited. Imtiaz Ali is a phenomenally talented filmmaker. We made Jab We Met somewhere towards the beginning of our careers and it’s a film that people still talking about. To work with the same man who gave me Aditya Kashyap is going to be amazing. The subject that he has this time is very different. I’ll be working on this film right after Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”

Shahid Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of Padmavati, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama was to release on December 1 but was pushed ahead indefinitely due to various controversies. Batti Gul Meter Chalu, meanwhile, goes on floors in January-end or February and is directed by Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh. As for Imtiaz Ali, he recently came up with Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, and it bombed at the box office.