Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose gets COPIED by Assam govt for traffic safety

Shah Rukh Khan is the King Of Hearts and no one can deny that. He just completed about 26 years of his career in the film industry. Co-incidentally on this occasion, Assam government has lauded SRK by promoting his signature position on Twitter for traffic safety. The tweet by Assam’s Assistant Commissioner Of Police Ponjit Dowarah took social media to write this message, “The universal pose of @iamsrk has touched all down the ages, but please read the message also #FollowTrafficRules @MorigaonPolice @Darrangpol @cachar_police @KamrupPolice.” Shah Rukh took cognizance of this issue and wrote, “The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules.” Let’s hope that this message is well received by the masses and the basic agenda of the same is fulfilled.

On work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with the post production work of Aanand L Rai’s Zero. He just took to Instagram to share a video story. He shot a video from the edit room of Colour Yellow Productions and said that he misses the director Aanand L Rai. He said, “The team of directors from Colour Yellow Productions is here to take over from Aanand L Rai.” He also added, “Aanand Sir, acchi baat yeh hai ke yeh aapse bahot kam khaate hai.” He was currently travelling in Europe with his family and came back a bit early home to start post production work on Zero. He planned a vacation with his entire family including three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and wife Gauri.

The best message I think this pose has conveyed. Please please follow traffic rules. https://t.co/9lyFqj2ZB6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

