Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees pips Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Golmaal Again; emerges as most pirated film of 2017

Piracy is major issue that not just plagues the Indian film industry but, also the overseas film industries as well. Now in a recently released report by German based IT firm TECXIPIO GmbH, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that released in early 2017 has surpassed other subsequent releases like Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Golmaal Again and emerged as the most pirated film of 2017.

In its report, TECXIPIO GmbH has claimed that Raees was shared on P2P networks almost 6.2 million times while Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil that released alongside Raees and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 claim the second and third spot as the most pirated films with 5.26 million shares and 4.43 million shares respectively. On the other hand, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Golmaal Again feature as the fourth and seventh highest pirated films with 4.27 million and 3.83 million shares. Interestingly, the regions of India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia where Raees and Kaabil were the most popular, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Golmaal Again seemed the most popular in India, Pakistan and UAE/GCC.

Apart from these films, the other releases making it to the top 10 most pirated films of 2017 list are Half Girlfriend with 4.21 million shares, Badrinath Ki Dulhania with 4.02 million shares, Ok Jaanu with 3.65 million shares, The Ghazi Attack with 3.42 million shares and Judwaa 2 with 3.39 million shares. While in the locations of India and Pakistan feature prominently as the territories wherein these films were pirated the most, the other locations that feature are Saudi Arabia, and the UAE/GCC markets.