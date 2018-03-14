Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Narendra Jha passes away

Raees star Narendra Jha passed away at his Wada farmhouse early morning on Wednesday. He was 55 and succumbed to a cardiac arrest. According to media reports, this was his third attack. The year 2018 is proving really sad for the showbiz industry as last month marked the sudden demise of India’s first and last female superstar Sridevi. Jha’s most memorable roles include Dr Hilal Meer in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider, Musa Bhai ‘Mumbai Don’ in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees with Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Bansal – the main antagonist in Ghayal Once Again along Sunny Deol. He was a versatile actor par excellence and it is really sad that he is no more amongst us.

Originally from Bihar, he took a diploma from SRCC and embarked on an acting career in 1992. He has completed post-graduation in history from the reputed JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) in Delhi. He did almost 20 soaps and got a break in movies in 2002 released Funtoosh. He has also been a model.

RJ Alok broke the news and tweeted, “Sad News: one of the Finest Actors Narendra Jha Is No More..He Was A Lovely Human. God Bless His Soul. Its Unbelievable He Died Of Heart Attack At His Farm House in Wada , but it was his 3rd Heart attack . 🙁 SAd DAY … very SAd Day ! RIP JHA Saahab !! #Race3″. Sonu Sood also took to Twitter to express is regret and wrote, “Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace.”