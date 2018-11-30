Bollywood Hungama
Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment moves Delhi HC against notice over objectionable scene in Zero

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Zero which shows him as an adorable vertically challenged man in an unusual tale. While the trailer was received positively, it did not go down well with the Sikh community. On November 5, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a complaint against SRK and director Aanand L Rai for hurting Sikh sentiments. Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that SRK shows kirpaan as an ordinary dagger. The complaint was filed with SHO, North Avenue in New Delhi.

Now, it is learned that Red Chillies Entertainment, on Thursday, moved the Delhi High Court against the legal notice sent by DSGMC. The production house has requested the court to not take any action without informing and hearing from them.

Earlier, the makers of Zero denied the allegations, asserting that the dagger which is seen in the poster and trailer of the film is actually a katar which is a non-religious dagger. The makers also addressed the issue by stating that they would never insult a section or a community and will never make use of kirpan which has the blessing of being a Khalsa.

Zero stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is set to release on December 21, 2018.

Also ReadFire breaks out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

