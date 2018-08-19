Bollywood Hungama
Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation contributes towards Kerala relief fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s welfare organisation Meer Foundation which has been actively participating to help and support the needy has taken yet another honourable step. Meer Foundation has made a donation to the Government of Kerala’s Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund. The foundation has made a donation of Rs. 21 lakhs to the relief organisation working towards the welfare of victims of Kerala floods.

Meer Foundation which has been named after the actor’s father has been working actively with acid attack victims as well as cancer patients. The foundation is now extending its support towards the flood victims.

Kerala has been affected with the worst floods of this century. A number of people have lost their lives and property has been destructed all across Kerala. The affected people are in dire need of clothing and food supply.

Khan’s Meer Foundation is making a small effort to reach out to the people of Gods own country.

Also Read: KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham, Nayanthara, Dulquer Salmaan and many others pledge donation and urge everyone to help victims

