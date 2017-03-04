Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf unlike Kamal Haasan, special effects from international technicians

Shah Rukh Khan is getting ready for the biggest challenge of his career. He plays a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s new untitled film.

The superstar, who has been seen assuming the experimental mode lately in films like Fan and Raees, will go all out to ensure authenticity and credibility in bringing the height-challenged hero to life.

Says director Aanand L. Rai, “When Kamal Haasan played the dwarf in Appu Raja, he had only his acting skills to rely on. Today, we’ve a lot of technical advancement at our disposal. We can experiment and innovate and make our character as credible as humanly possible.”

Aanand promises that the dwarf played by Shah Rukh Khan in his film would be very different from the one played Kamal Haasan played in Appu Raja.