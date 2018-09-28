Shah Rukh Khan wanted to QUIT everything but he didn’t and here’s what inspired him

Life is never easy for anyone, including Bollywood stars. Many actors have come forth to discuss many problems that they have faced in life from tackling depression to alcoholism. There have been some who have even wanted to quit the industry for their own reasons but never did because they were inspired by someone. Something similar happened in the life of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan recently confessed in media reports that there was a time when he wanted to quit everything but he didn’t because he was inspired by someone. Speaking to reports, he stated that one morning on August 15, he expressed that he didn’t feel like going to work or working further. He asserted that he felt like quitting everything and cancelling things. He was then feeling that he had done enough in his life and wanted to stop everything.

However, the superstar, who is currently promoting Indian para-athletes for Asian Para Games 2018, was inspired by the athletes of this tournament. The actor found his inspiration in para-athlete Deepa Malik and many such sports enthusiasts whose stories motivated him to not only work but remind him that no matter what happens, one should never give up in life.

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan also believes that his children too should take inspiration from these athletes who symbolize strength and courage. He had mentioned in the same reports that he wants his kids to learn the kind of hard work the athletes do and the kind of confidence with which they carry themselves. It was sweet of the superstar to exchange some kind and encouraging words for para-athletes, don’t you think so?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will feature as a vertically challenged person in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero that also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on December 21.