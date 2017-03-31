Shah Rukh Khan is thrilled to be a part of San Francisco International Film Festival and he can’t stop gushing about it

Amidst many Indian and international honors that this superstar has received, his many achievements have often left us proud. While others often consider his presence to be an honour, recently the same superstar Shah Rukh Khan felt honored to be a part of a festival.

Shah Rukh Khan recently took off to attend the San Francisco International Film Festival and being an active social media user, the actor updated about the same on Twitter. The superstar Khan took to the microblogging site to share the news saying, “Honoured to be at the 60th #SanFrancisco Int Film festival & looking forward to meeting my friend @BrettRatner. Also memories in SanFran.”

Shah Rukh Khan looks enthralled to meet American producer-director Brett Ratner and couldn’t hold his excitement as he expressed it in his tweet. The famous Hollywood filmmaker known for films like X Men: The Last Stand, Rush Hour amongst others is said to share a great rapport with the star.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen playing the role of a tour guide in Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled film Rehnuma opposite Anushka Sharma. His film with Aanand L. Rai too has garnered a lot of anticipation since the actor will be seen in the role of a dwarf.