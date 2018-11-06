Shah Rukh Khan thanks Riteish Deshmukh for giving Zero solo release and postponing Mauli

Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero is easily one of the highly awaited films of the year. It is a story that celebrates life, featuring SRK as the adorable vertically challenged man in an unusual tale. As the film is one of the anticipated films of the year, it is more exciting for the makers and the cast that Zero is getting a solo release during Christmas. And all thanks to Riteish Deshmukh.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to publicly thank Riteish Deshmukh for giving Zero a solo release. As it turns out, Riteish’s second Marathi release Mauli was scheduled for December 21 release alongside Zero. The clash of the films would have affected Zero‘s business in Maharashtra. But, now Riteish has changed the date of his film’s release

An overwhelmed Shah Rukh wrote, “Riteish Deshmukh, jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. (Riteish Deshmukh, when younger brother grows up and does something big like this). Thank you, baby for the love, respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have ‘asked’ something of a friend who kept my self-respect higher than his own need.”

@Riteishd jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have ‘asked’ something of a friend who kept my self respect higher than his own need. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

Zero is set to have many cameos including Salman Khan, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji. It will also see Jimmy Sheirgill and Abhay Deol in guest appearances too. It is set to release on December 21, 2018.

Also Read: HILARIOUS: Shah Rukh Khan ACCUSES Sidharth Malhotra of THEFT