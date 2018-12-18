Shah Rukh Khan sticks to his ‘Ladies First’ policy for Zero too

The credit titles of Aanand L. Rai’s much-awaited Zero will show Shah Rukh Khan’s as third in the cast and crew credit list at the beginning of the film.

The names of the two heroines Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be flashed before Shah Rukh Khan’s. This is in keeping with Shah Rukh’s ‘ladies first’ policy adapted on International Women’s Day when he vouched to let the ladies take the lead in the credit titles. He has stuck to his guns and never mind if there are two leading ladies.

Says the Zero director Aanand Rai, “It doesn’t matter if it’s 1 or 2 or 5 heroines. When Khan Saab says ‘ladies first’ he means for a lifetime, and not just for a brief fashionable moment in time. He is one of the truly liberated men in our country.”

