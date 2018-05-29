Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is on its final schedule in the US and here are the details

From playing a negative character to playing the role of a courageous king, Shah Rukh Khan has done a wide variety of roles. And with Zero, the actor has plans to reinvent himself yet again. The actor will be seen in the role of a dwarf for the first time and it is reason enough for Shah Rukh Khan fans to rejoice! And now the latest update on that front is that the film is in its final schedule in the US.

For the uninitiated, the cast is currently in the US to shoot for the film. And now we hear that this will be the final schedule of this Aanand L. Rai directorial. However, another intriguing information about this shoot is that it will be a long 45 day schedule. Joining him during this time, will not only be his leading lady of the film Anushka Sharma but also R Madhavan. Not too long ago, we had reported that the actor will be doing a guest appearance in the film.

On the other hand, it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan will also be walking down the memory lane whilst shooting for Zero. The superstar will be shooting for NASA. Fans of the actor would be aware that Shah Rukh has shot in the same location in the past for his movie Swades.

The 45 day long schedule in question has already kick started. In fact, the newly wed Anushka Sharma had to miss out on her hubby Virat Kohli’s matches during the IPL. She had taken to social media to share posts about how she had to catch up on her cricketer-husband’s games on the internet.

Speaking about Zero, it also stars Katrina Kaif. Reports also had it that Abhay Deol plays her love interest. The film will be the Christmas release of the year as it is slated to hit the silver screens on December 21.

