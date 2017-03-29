Shah Rukh Khan sent summon over a man’s death during Raees train promotions

At the start of the year, Shah Rukh Khan has kick started the promotions of his film, Raees, on a big scale. The actor even took the promotions to next level when he decided to take a train journey from Mumbai to Delhi. During the promotions, a man had passed away due to the heart attack at Vadodara railway station.

Fahreed Khan Pathan had died of heart attack on January 23 in the massive crowd that had turned up to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. SRK was travelling by the Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees. SRK had even condemned the tragic incident that took place.

Then, Mumbai-based advocate and activist Abha Singh met GRP officials on February 10 to request them to file a FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and the company that was handling the promotion of the film. Later, a youth Congress worker had also filed an application in a local court on February 17 seeking directions to the police to make them file a complaint against SRK.

This was followed by an order sent to Government Railway Police by a judicial magistrate’s court to submit an inquiry report on the incident within 45 days on March 2.

Now, it has been learned that Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the co-producer of Raees, has been sent summon to appear in court to record statement along with Excel Entertainment. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railways), Tarun Barot, said that they have issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan and co-producer of the movie, Excel Entertainment, which had sought permission from the railways for the film’s promotion on a train. They have given them 7 days time to file their statements.

According to Tarun Barot, Shah Rukh Khan should appear in person within a week to explain his side about the entire Vadodara incident. Tarun informed that they had sent summons to Excel officials earlier too. He said that, instead of appearing in person, they had sent their lawyers, which was not allowed. He has advised both the parties to give their statements in person. If they do not comply, they will inform the court and take action as per its order.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan Raees also starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was helmed by Rahul Dholakia.