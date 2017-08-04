Shah Rukh Khan sent a recovery notice of Rs 5.59 lakh by Varanasi police

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping busy with the promotional tour for his film Jab Harry Met Sejal that hit the screens today. Earlier this week, we had reported that Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan took their promotional tour to Varanasi for the very first time along with director Imtiaz Ali.

Shah Rukh Khan visited several places with Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali before heading to the Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management. The BJP MP and singer-actor Manoj Tiwari was the host of the event as he greeted the guests. SRK completely enjoyed his time in Varanasi. But, it seems like the officials weren’t happy.

It has been learned that Varanasi Police have slapped a recovery notice of Rs 5.59 lakh on Shah Rukh Khan for using police security during the promotions while he was in the city. According to the reports, 224 personnel under a Superintendent of Police rank officer were deployed for Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, director of the film Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Tiwari during the promotional event. The SSP R.K Bhardwaj reported that organizers of Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management had deposited only Rs 51,132 while the salary of the cops deployed for the security of the stars was over Rs 6.11 lakhs.

The organizers of the college claim following their department’s words they have already paid Rs. 51,132. Ankit Maurya, who was the organizer, said that they informed the police department to recover the remaining amount from Shah Rukh Khan and his team. He claimed the only few cops were deployed at the campus whereas the others had accompanied SRK and team from the Varanasi airport to other places they visited. The Varanasi Police department has now sent a recovery notice of Rs 5.59 lakhs to Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is all set to release on August 4, 2017.