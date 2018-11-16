Shah Rukh Khan says he let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal

Shah Rukh Khan may be King Khan but his box office records have not be good. In the past few years, SRK has been unable to create his magic at the box office. With Dilwale, Fan, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, the actor has had no luck when it came to numbers. Jab Harry Met Sejal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Anushka Sharma, was one of the biggest disasters of last year. Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about the failure of his film.

Shah Rukh Khan, spoke to a leading daily where he admitted that he has let people down with Jab Harry Met Sejal which was an utter flop. But, it wasn’t his intention to let anyone down. He has liked the fact that it had no story but a ring brings two people together. It was sort of an organic, slice of life film that he liked.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai. Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is set to have many cameos including Salman Khan, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji. It will also see Jimmy Sheirgill and Abhay Deol in guest appearances too. It is set to release on December 21, 2018.