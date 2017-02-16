Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to grace premiere of Govinda’s comeback film

The last time we saw Govinda on the big screen was in the 2014 film Happy Ending. However, in the film, the actor who once enjoyed a cult fan following was seen playing a supporting role. Well, this year Govinda is all set on making a comeback as a leading star with his soon to release film Aa Gaya Hero.

Interestingly, we hear that the premiere of the film will be attended by two of the biggest stars. Talking about the impending premiere of Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda said that the night will be attended by his long-time friend and ‘Partner’ Salman Khan and even by Shah Rukh Khan.

As for the film, Aa Gaya Hero that is helmed by Deepankar Senapati, stars Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande and Harish Kumar and is slated to release on February 24, 2017.