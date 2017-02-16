Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to grace premiere of Govinda’s comeback film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to grace premiere of Govinda’s comeback movie

The last time we saw Govinda on the big screen was in the 2014 film Happy Ending. However, in the film, the actor who once enjoyed a cult fan following was seen playing a supporting role. Well, this year Govinda is all set on making a comeback as a leading star with his soon to release film Aa Gaya Hero.

Interestingly, we hear that the premiere of the film will be attended by two of the biggest stars. Talking about the impending premiere of Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda said that the night will be attended by his long-time friend and ‘Partner’ Salman Khan and even by Shah Rukh Khan.

As for the film, Aa Gaya Hero that is helmed by Deepankar Senapati, stars Richa Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Murali Sharma, Makarand Deshpande and Harish Kumar and is slated to release on February 24, 2017.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness

Sanjay Dutt wants to spread awareness about drug…

Danny Denzongpa shells out Rs. 29 lakhs

Danny Denzongpa shells out Rs. 29 lakhs as RTO…

Tiger-Shroff-Desktop-HD-Wallpaper

Tiger Shroff to travel to Mount Kailash and it is…

Trial proceedings against Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan suicide case to start on February 28

Trial proceedings against Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah…

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj responds to Supreme Court’s order…

Avalanche of releases this week

Avalanche of releases this week, two Hindi films…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification