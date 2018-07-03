Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to come together and here’s why

Over the years Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have shared a hot and cold relationship. However, despite this, the two have often been seen sharing the same stage be it to promote their respective films or for that matter to make a special appearances in each other’s celluloid ventures. Well, now we hear that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to come together yet again, and this time for the small screen.

As per reports, it is learned that Shah Rukh Khan, who has in the past appeared on reality shows hosted by Salman Khan to promote his films, will be doing just that with the final episode of the currently airing show Dus Ka Dum. In fact, the said appearance will not only be a promotional stunt, instead, Shah Rukh Khan will feature as the special guest on the show. If that wasn’t all, it is also learnt that while other celebrities are being considered to appear on different episodes to promote the show, the grand finale has been reserved to feature Shah Rukh Khan. While the final episode of the show featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will certainly be a blast to watch given their past on screen appearances, the shoot date of the said episode is yet to be locked.

Back on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in the Aanand L Rai film Zero, while Salman Khan who was recently seen in Race 3 will be seen in Bharat.