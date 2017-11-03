Shah Rukh Khan reveals that the title of his next has been finalized and other details too!

His next film with Aanand L. Rai has become the talk of the town, thanks to the role of a dwarf that Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying for the first time in the film. The superstar, who recently rang in his birthday with a cake cutting ceremony along with the media, revealed some unique details about his next that is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai will be collaborating for the first time and both of them have stated their excitement about working with each other at many occasions. Recently, during the media meet on his birthday, when Shah Rukh was questioned about the progress of the film, he told them that the title has been finalized and that they are regularly shooting for the film. He said, “Title is done and the poster [for the film] is being designed. Since there is still time for release as the film will hit the big screen next year in December, I do not want to do it [announce the title and details] so early. I think we will do it later after we finish this [ongoing] schedule in November or December.

He further went on to add, “Poster might finish in a day or two and we already have created a trailer of sorts for us to shoot. So a lot of these details are well planned.”

This is not all. Shah Rukh Khan also thinks that the film will be a breakthrough in terms of technology despite its time-consuming process. “We start at 2 in the afternoon and continue to work till 5 in the morning. Yes, it is taking a lot of time but the result is definitely amazing. I am sure it [the film] will be great in terms of technology and I hope that we also tell a great story through this one,” he maintained.

Amidst these details of the film, Shah Rukh Khan also had an interesting story to share wherein he revealed about eating panipuri. The superstar is not fond of this Indian chaat [fast food] and its likes but it seems that the team of Aanand L. Rai film served him a feast almost every day. Talking about it, Shah Rukh spoke, “As I am shooting with Aanand L. Rai, he keeps feeding me food the whole day. I got to eat all of those interesting Indian delicacies, whether it is Pani Puri, Tikki, Samose, Chole Bathure even though I stayed away from them for quite a long time.”

As for Aanand L. Rai’s untitled next, the film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as leading ladies along with many cameos by A-list celebrities from the fraternity.