Shah Rukh Khan to receive honorary membership from Jodhpur Guide Association! Read the details HERE!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
By now, we all know that Shah Rukh Khan plays a tourist guide in the much awaited Imtiaz Ali directed film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Keeping in tune with his character of a tourist guide, the ‘Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association of Rajasthan’ has now approached Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary membership.

The Association will be conferring an honorary membership and a badge to Shah Rukh Khan as a token to mark their association with the superstar. Speaking about the same, Ratan Singh Rathore (President-Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association) said that they were very excited to bestow Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary membership at their ‘Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association’. He added that it would be an honour to host him. He also added that it was a matter of pride to see Shah Rukh Khan bringing recognition to the job of a tourist guide.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as a Punjabi Harinder Singh Nehra and Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati girl named Sejal Parikh and it is all set to release on August 4 this year.

