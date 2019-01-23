Is Shah Rukh Khan really doing DON 3?

So okay. We all know Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of the astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur because he didn’t want to do another space film after Zero.

So far so convincing. But, it was the second part of that announcement, stating that instead of the Rakesh Sharma bio-pic, SRK would be doing the third part of the Don franchise, that turns out to be an intriguing bit of fabrication.

Sources close to the Don series say this is just not true. “There is no Don 3. Not yet. Director Farhan Akhtar has no script for a third installment. Shah Rukh and Farhan have been struggling for three years to come up with a tenable idea of Don 3. They’re yet to crack the plot,” says the source who wonders where these bogus reports on Don 3 came from.

“It made sense for SRK ’s team to announce his exit from the Rakesh Sharma biopic. But what was the point of mentioning a substitute project that doesn’t exist? Farhan has no plans of starting Don 3 in the near future. Right now, he only wants to concentrate on his acting career. He is starting his new sports film Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which will keep him busy for the next one year. Directing Don 3 or any other film is not on his mind at all,” says the source.

If you are wondering why Farhan Akhtar is silent over this misinformation, the answer is very simple. The guy just doesn’t want to contradict any positive media report on Shah Rukh Khan.

