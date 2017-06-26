This is how Shah Rukh Khan reacted to photographers hounding his daughter Suhana

Just last week, we had reported on how media photographers literally hounded Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana when she had dropped by a suburban multiplex to catch a screening of the latest Salman Khan film Tubelight. Though Suhana, who obviously seems flustered with the unending camera flashes handled the paparazzi with panache, her father Shah Rukh Khan decided to respond to the media with a request.

Talking to media persons Shah Rukh Khan addressed the issue of media photographers and camera persons hounding celebrity kids for that exclusive shot in a rather jovial manner. Obviously irked by what his daughter went through, Shah Rukh Khan decided to play it cool and put his request in a different way saying, “One little request, yaar, jo photographers hai na apne, yaar woh bacchon ke tasveer zaara pyaar se lo yaar. Ek do photo le kar chod diya karo yaar.”

Back on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan who was last seen in Raees that hit screen earlier this year, features in a cameo in the recently released film Tubelight. Following this Shah Rukh will next be seen alongside Anushka Sharma in Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal followed by Anand L. Rai’s dwarf film.