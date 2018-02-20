When Shah Rukh Khan pulled off a daring stunt on his own for a car commercial

How many of us have tried to pull a stunt or two when driving? Well it seems like Shah Rukh Khan is no different. At the recently held Auto Expo where the Raees actor as always made an appearance at the Hyundai’s event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed a little known detail about a stunt he pulled years ago in a Hyundai Santro.

Speaking at the Expo, Shah Rukh Khan who has been the brand ambassador for the South Korean automotive major for the past two decades shed light on one of the advertisements he was shooting for the Santro years back. Talking about the advert, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that the ad featured the car doing a 180 degree turn, and interestingly, unlike modern ads where visual effects and other props are used, this ad actually featured the car itself doing the stunt. If that wasn’t enough, releasing a shocker of a fact, SRK added that it wasn’t a stunt driver who executed the said 180 degree turn but instead it was him behind the wheel.

Adding further details about the stunt, Shah Rukh Khan went on to add that he was driving the car and he tried the turn by pulling the hand brake and simply turning the steering. While the car responded to the manoeuvre well, a light fixture that was put in to illuminate Juhu Chawla came off and fell into her lap. While we must admit that pulling off a perfect hand brake turn is pretty awesome, we are even more surprised that Shah Rukh himself tried and succeeded at the stunt.

