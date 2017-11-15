Shah Rukh Khan to inaugurate 48th International Film Festival of India

After being felicitated in India and abroad for his work in Indian cinema, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will now encourage new talent as he will kick start the 48th International Film Festival of India in Goa. The festival will be held from November 20 to 28 in the beachy and picturesque state with the actor flagging off the ceremony.

The official website of IFFI reads that Shah Rukh Khan will also be addressing all the delegates present at the ceremony. The theme of the festival this year will be ‘The Future of Indian Cinema’. Commenting on the same, the superstar was quoted saying, “It’s an exciting time for world cinema and especially Indian cinema. It’s wonderful that our country has opened its doors, with the International Film Festival of India, providing a platform to showcase some of the finest films from across the globe.”

Furthermore talking about inaugurating the festival, Shah Rukh Khan also added, “As IFFI gets into its 48th year, I look forward to inaugurating the festival and celebrating what I regard in many ways as the future of cinema. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to all the delegates to India, with open arms, as only we Indians can.”

Interestingly, this will be a hattrick for Shah Rukh Khan who has inaugurated IFFI twice before, way back in 2007 and later in 2011.